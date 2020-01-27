27-Jan-2020 8:28 AM
Turkish Airlines expects more than 78m pax and from USD14bn in consolidated revenue in 2020
Turkish Airlines released (24-Jan-2020) the following guidance regarding consolidated traffic and financial targets for 2020, following board approval:
- Traffic:
- Passengers: 78 million to 80 million;
- Domestic: 31.5 million to 33 million;
- International: 46 million to 47 million;
- Passenger load factor: Between 81% and 82%;
- ASKs: Increase of 8.5% to 10% year-on-year;
- Turkey: +7%;
- Middle East: +7%;
- Europe: +2%;
- Far East: +17%;
- Americas: 16%;
- Africa: 10%;
- Cargo: 1.6 million tonnes to 1.65 million tonnes, increase of 7% to 8%;
- Financial:
- Revenue: USD14.5 billion to 14.8 billion;
- Average jet fuel price with fuel hedge: USD690 per ton to USD700 per ton;
- EBITDAR: Between 23% and 25%;
- EBITDAR: Between 23% and 25%;
- CASK excluding fuel: Stable.