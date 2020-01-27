Become a CAPA Member
27-Jan-2020 8:28 AM

Turkish Airlines expects more than 78m pax and from USD14bn in consolidated revenue in 2020

Turkish Airlines released (24-Jan-2020) the following guidance regarding consolidated traffic and financial targets for 2020, following board approval:

  • Traffic:
    • Passengers: 78 million to 80 million;
      • Domestic: 31.5 million to 33 million;
      • International: 46 million to 47 million;
    • Passenger load factor: Between 81% and 82%;
    • ASKs: Increase of 8.5% to 10% year-on-year;
    • Cargo: 1.6 million tonnes to 1.65 million tonnes, increase of 7% to 8%;
  • Financial:
    • Revenue: USD14.5 billion to 14.8 billion;
    • Average jet fuel price with fuel hedge: USD690 per ton to USD700 per ton;
    • EBITDAR: Between 23% and 25%;
    • CASK excluding fuel: Stable. [more - original PR]

