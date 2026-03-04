4-Mar-2026 11:39 AM
Turkish Airlines expands fleet to 531 aircraft
Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi, via its official Twitter account, announced (03-Mar-2026) its fleet expanded to 531 aircraft. Mr Ekşi said Turkish Airlines operated 65 aircraft in 2003. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier targets 1000 aircraft by 2036.
Background ✨
Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat said taking delivery of its 500th aircraft at end-2025 marked the start of a “Second 500” era, with the airline serving 356 destinations across six continents with over 500 aircraft.1 Turkish Airlines Group raised its 2025 fleet target to 520-525 aircraft, from 515-525, after reporting 485 aircraft as at 30-Jun-2025.2