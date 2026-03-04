Loading
4-Mar-2026 11:39 AM

Turkish Airlines expands fleet to 531 aircraft

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi, via its official Twitter account, announced (03-Mar-2026) its fleet expanded to 531 aircraft. Mr Ekşi said Turkish Airlines operated 65 aircraft in 2003. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier targets 1000 aircraft by 2036.

Background ✨

Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat said taking delivery of its 500th aircraft at end-2025 marked the start of a “Second 500” era, with the airline serving 356 destinations across six continents with over 500 aircraft.1 Turkish Airlines Group raised its 2025 fleet target to 520-525 aircraft, from 515-525, after reporting 485 aircraft as at 30-Jun-2025.2

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More