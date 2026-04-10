Turkish Airlines appoints new chairman and CEO

Turkish Airlines’ board previously appointed Ahmet Bolat as chairman and Mecit Eş as deputy chairman for a one year term, while Murat Şeker and Ramazan Sarı were among members elected for a two year term alongside GM Bilal Ekşi̇.1 Bolat was also reelected to IATA’s board of directors.2 Turkish Airlines also made senior management changes, appointing Mehmed Akif Konar as COO and Ali Türk as chief cargo officer.3 4