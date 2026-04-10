10-Apr-2026 12:41 PM
Turkish Airlines appoints new chairman and CEO
Turkish Airlines announced (09-Apr-2026) the resignation of chairman Ahmet Bolat, general manager Bilal Ekşi and board members Ramazan Sarı and Mecit Eş. The following new appointments were announced:
- Murat Şeker was appointed chairman and member of the executive committee;
- Deputy general manager commercial Ahmet Olmuştur was appointed general manager and executive committee member;
- Accounting and financial control head Metin Gülşen was appointed deputy general manager finance and executive member;
- Region 1 sales head Hasan Murat Mercan was appointed deputy general manager commercial and board member. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]
Background ✨
Turkish Airlines’ board previously appointed Ahmet Bolat as chairman and Mecit Eş as deputy chairman for a one year term, while Murat Şeker and Ramazan Sarı were among members elected for a two year term alongside GM Bilal Ekşi̇.1 Bolat was also reelected to IATA’s board of directors.2 Turkish Airlines also made senior management changes, appointing Mehmed Akif Konar as COO and Ali Türk as chief cargo officer.3 4