Turkish Airlines and Airbus sign MoU to acquire A350-900 aircraft

Turkish Airlines and Airbus signed (05-Jan-2018) an MoU to acquire 20 A350-900 aircraft plus five options. Turkish Airlines chairman İlker Aycı said: "With Turkish Airlines serving more destinations than any other airline around the world, we will be delighted to rely on our new A350 XWB to further develop our major international routes from Turkey. With this agreement today, we have signed our good will to carry on and finalise the acquisition with Airbus". [more - original PR]