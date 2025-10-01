Loading
Turkish Airlines and Gulf Air sign MoU to strengthen strategic cooperation

Turkish Airlines and Gulf Air signed (30-Sep-2025) a MoU to strengthen strategic cooperation. The MoU establishes a framework for comprehensive cooperation across multiple fields, encompassing a strategic partnership agreement, potential joint ventures, reciprocal loyalty programme benefits and ground handling services. The carriers will explore opportunities to expand their networks through strategic route opportunities, building on direct services between Türkiye and Bahrain. [more - original PR]

