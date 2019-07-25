Become a CAPA Member
25-Jul-2019 2:36 PM

Tunisair and Amadeus extend partnership for further 10 years

Tunisair, via its official Facebook account, announced (24-Jul-2019) it signed an agreement with Amadeus to extend its current contract to cover the next 10 years. The agreement enables the airline to use the Altéa Reservation Desktop Web, which grants sales agents access to an online interface that reduces training requirements and passenger query processing time. Tunisair will also have access to the Amadeus Ticket Changer, which will allow its customers and travel agencies to modify tickets through all distribution channels.

