Tunisair and Airbus finalising deal with Airbus for five A320neo aircraft
Tunisair, via its official Facebook account, stated (04-Sep-2019) it is in the process of finalising negotiations with Airbus for the sale and lease back of five A320neo aircraft. The carrier is scheduled to receive three A320neo aircraft in early 2021 and two A320neos in early 2022.
