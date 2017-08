Tunisair reported (10-Aug-2017) passenger numbers increased 22.7% year-on-year to 384,272 in Jul-2017. Load factor increased from 70.6% in Jul-2016 to 76.5% in Jul-2017. The European market grew 5.9% and accounted for 75.8% of total traffic. The African market grew 26.4% to account for 14.1% of the total. North America (Montreal) traffic increased by 56.3% and made up 1.84% of the total. Other markets grew 19.1% and made up 8.2% of the total. [more - original PR - Arabic]