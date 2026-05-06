TUI Airline COO: 'Being a bit of a hostage of a geopolitical situation doesn't feel nice'

TUI Airline COO Tilman Felix Reinshagen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, regarding the impact of fuel supply issues stemming from conflict in the Middle East, stated (23-Apr-2026) "Being a bit of a hostage of a geopolitical situation doesn't feel nice, but in aviation, that's what it is, and I think we've prepared quite well", adding: "So, while it's unpleasant, I think we'll get through this one as well, and we hope we can provide services as usual". Mr Reinshagen said: "I think it's a bit of a sensationalist moment we see with this message repeating" in the media regarding near term fuel shortages in Europe, continuing: "As a leisure carrier, of course, we don't appreciate that. That's why we're trying to send a message of confidence that, for the moment, people can book their holidays and they shall fly with us". He noted: "We've heard it before several times. If, in another four to six weeks, Europe would actually run out of fuel, as we hear from the media in kind of an echo chamber at the moment, I think then we'd be more worried". [more - CAPA TV]