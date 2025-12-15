TUI Airline CCO: 'Leisure demand is there' in Europe and 'fundamental market demand has been strong'

TUI Airline CCO Peter Glade, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on the carrier's prospects for 2026, stating: "What we see across Europe is that the leisure demand is there. People are giving up on things other than the one or two holidays they want to do per year". Mr Glade added: "Fundamental market demand has been strong and continues to be strong throughout 2026".