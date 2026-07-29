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    29-Jul-2026 3:12 PM

    TTF CEO: Transition to ATD will be 'an important part of brand Australia'

    Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) CEO Margy Osmond, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (29-Jul-2026) on the Australian Government's decision to transition from traditional paper incoming passenger cards to a digital Australia Travel Declaration (ATD). Ms Osmond stated: "The removal of the card qualifies as a signal, we need to have a seamless border for arrivals similar to Singapore or Bali". Ms Osmond noted: "It's an important part of brand Australia, you don't want us to be retrograde". She added the TTF's collaboration with border force to implement the ATD was an "amazingly collaborative approach".

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