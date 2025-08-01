Loading
1-Aug-2025 10:05 AM

TTF CEO: The industry has to accept that we have to explain climate change 'a whole lot better'

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (31-Jul-2025) on the physical impacts of climate change in the aviation and tourism industries. Ms Osmond said: "We're already seeing massive impacts across the board; how many cyclones have swept through Cairns over the last five to ten years? That has been a big problem over the last few years". She stated: "Changes in weather at airports are making life so difficult for airlines and airports", noting: "The industry has to accept that we have to explain these impacts a whole lot better in the future". Ms Osmond added: "Talking about this more openly makes a better case for why SAF is so critical".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More