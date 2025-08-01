TTF CEO: The industry has to accept that we have to explain climate change 'a whole lot better'

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (31-Jul-2025) on the physical impacts of climate change in the aviation and tourism industries. Ms Osmond said: "We're already seeing massive impacts across the board; how many cyclones have swept through Cairns over the last five to ten years? That has been a big problem over the last few years". She stated: "Changes in weather at airports are making life so difficult for airlines and airports", noting: "The industry has to accept that we have to explain these impacts a whole lot better in the future". Ms Osmond added: "Talking about this more openly makes a better case for why SAF is so critical".