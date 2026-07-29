TTF CEO: Queensland Government 'ahead of the pack' in supporting sustainability outcomes

Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) CEO Margy Osmond, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) Queensland's Government has been "so far ahead of the pack" in supporting outcomes in the sustainability space. Ms Osmond continued: "Queensland has a very holistic view to development in the SAF space", noting environmental approvals for Townsville's SAF refinery "were all delivered within a six month period", noting: "State governments have a responsibility to be prepared".