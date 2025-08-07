TTF CEO: Cost of living impacting willingness to travel for international visitors

Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) CEO Margy Osmond, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "Cost of living is having a bit of an impact in other parts of the world, in terms of their willingness to travel". Ms Osmond said: "Chinese markets are not back to where we would like to have seen it". She added: "Much of that is to do with Chinese people having discovered their own country in the last few years, and spending a lot of time and energy, and being incentivised, to stay in China". [more - CAPA TV]