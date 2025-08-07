Loading
7-Aug-2025 4:46 PM

TTF CEO: Cost of living impacting willingness to travel for international visitors

Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) CEO Margy Osmond, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "Cost of living is having a bit of an impact in other parts of the world, in terms of their willingness to travel". Ms Osmond said: "Chinese markets are not back to where we would like to have seen it". She added: "Much of that is to do with Chinese people having discovered their own country in the last few years, and spending a lot of time and energy, and being incentivised, to stay in China". [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More