TTF CEO: Australia Travel Declaration will benefit border force and biosecurity

Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) CEO Margy Osmond, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) initial trials for the digital Australia Travel Declaration (ATD) "have been going for about 18 months", noting: "Acceptance is high". Ms Osmond continued: "It will move into a larger more universal piece within the next 12 months as airports need to be able to plan for capital investment and construction". She noted the ability for travellers to complete the ATD before their flight will enable border force to collect data early and will also benefit biosecurity issues. Ms Osmond added: "We will have to have this before the Olympics".