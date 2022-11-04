Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Nov-2022 11:06 AM

Trip.com: Companies adding more content to incentivise travel

Trip.com CEO Flight Business Group Yudong Tan, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (03-Nov-2022) "What we can do to make travel more attractive is disclose a lot of information about travel restrictions", adding companies should also make sure all information is up to date. Mr Tan said: "You can also add more content on websites and apps to incentivise the people to travel again". He noted Trip.com is no longer just a tool but now hosts content including travel blogs.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More