Trip.com: Companies adding more content to incentivise travel

Trip.com CEO Flight Business Group Yudong Tan, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (03-Nov-2022) "What we can do to make travel more attractive is disclose a lot of information about travel restrictions", adding companies should also make sure all information is up to date. Mr Tan said: "You can also add more content on websites and apps to incentivise the people to travel again". He noted Trip.com is no longer just a tool but now hosts content including travel blogs.