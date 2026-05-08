Travelport VP: USD50m capital injection to accelerate the 'next step of our journey'

Travelport group VP and global head of travel partners Damian Hickey, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) the company's recent public announcement of its 2025 earnings and USD50 million in new capital "signalled the next step in the evolution of the growth of Travelport". Mr Hickey said the investment will "help us accelerate that next step of our journey". [more - CAPA TV]