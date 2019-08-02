Travelport offers first phase of its Next Generation Storefront, developed with industry partners

Travelport announced (31-Jul-2019) it is actively working with multiple airlines and partners to offer Next Generation Storefront (NGS) capability. Industry partners include WhereTo, an online booking tool, and Travel Technology & Solutions, a player in the development of solutions for the travel and tourism industry. NGS is an industry initiative to enable travel agencies to display airfares just as airlines show branded fares on their own websites. Developed by industry body ATPCO, it aims to deliver a richer and more informed shopping experience for travellers. The 'storefront' allows users to compare and choose between multiple branded fare offers and across different airlines' flights on one screen. [more - original PR]