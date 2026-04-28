Travelport global head of travel partners calls for standardisation in NDC implementation

Travelport group VP and global head of travel partners Damian Hickey, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, commented (24-Apr-2026) on fragmentation and inefficiency in the implementation of New Distribution Capability (NDC). Mr Hickey described fragmentation as "the real killer of unlocking modern retail travel economics", adding: "Every airline's NDC looks and feels different. It forces agents into multiple ways of operating, creating incredible inefficiencies". Mr Hickey called for standardised workflows and processes to unify content, reduce errors, accelerate bookings, and support upselling and cross-selling opportunities. He said: "NDC works best when it's seamless" for agents and travellers, adding: "They just want to make sure that they have the best choice and they can have it as efficiently as possible".