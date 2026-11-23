Travelport announces lender-supported refinancing to strengthen financial position
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Background ✨
Travelport reported EBITDA rose 12% year-on-year to USD339 million in 2025, and shareholders committed USD50 million of new capital in a transaction that closed on 20-Mar-2026.1 Travelport also completed a USD570 million new-equity financing from existing equity holders and lenders, which it said deleveraged the balance sheet and reshaped ownership to include Elliott, Davidson Kempner, Canyon Partners and Siris.2 Travelport expanded its long-term partnership with Chase Travel Group, extending access to multi-source content and Travelport+ retailing tools.3