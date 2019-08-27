27-Aug-2019 10:29 AM
Transport Canada to commence public interest assessment of Transat-Air Canada transaction
Transport Canada announced (26-Aug-2019) plans to commence a public interest assessment of the proposed transaction between Air Canada and Transat, as Canada's Minister of Transport Marc Garneau determined the transaction to raise public interest issues related to national transportation. Transport Canada has 250 days to complete the assessment and provide it to the Minister, who will then provide a recommendation to the Governor in Council regarding the proposed agreement. [more - original PR - English/French]