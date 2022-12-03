3-Dec-2022 3:16 PM
Transavia 'won't get away with ignoring the element of sustainability': CEO
Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (02-Dec-2022) customer attitudes on sustainability are "changing dramatically". Mr de Nooijer said: "Passengers are more and more concerned with the impact" and Transavia "won't get away with ignoring the element of sustainability, because we will hit a brick wall as a carrier in the Netherlands".