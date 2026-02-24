Transavia launches ticket resale service
Transavia launched (23-Feb-2026) a ticket resale service enabling passengers to list their booked tickets for repurchase on Transavia's dedicated online platform if they can no longer travel. Customers whose tickets are repurchased receive a refund of at least the taxes and a maximum of 50% of the ticket value. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Transavia and Amadeus extended their partnership under a new distribution agreement, giving Amadeus-enabled travel sellers access to Transavia and Transavia France NDC content via the Amadeus Travel Platform1. Transavia France also partnered with Planitas to leverage its own data for optimised customer-centric offers and improved ancillary revenue yield, with CCO Nicolas Hénin highlighting dynamic pricing capabilities2.