Transavia CEO: 'We have seen over the years a growth in direct sales'

Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (09-May-2025) "We have seen over the years a growth in direct sales, our passengers are looking for frictionless mobile options". Mr de Nooijer said: "Pre-COVID we were at roughly 45% direct sales, we're currently at 60% to 62% and we worked hard at that". He noted: "We've made our app seamless and easy to use".