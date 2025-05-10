Loading
10-May-2025 7:09 PM

Transavia CEO: 'We have seen over the years a growth in direct sales'

Transavia CEO Marcel de Nooijer, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (09-May-2025) "We have seen over the years a growth in direct sales, our passengers are looking for frictionless mobile options". Mr de Nooijer said: "Pre-COVID we were at roughly 45% direct sales, we're currently at 60% to 62% and we worked hard at that". He noted: "We've made our app seamless and easy to use".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More