Transat chief airline operations officer: AI to change the 'whole structure of airlines'

Transat chief airline operations officer Marc-Philippe Lumpé, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) he expects the "whole structure of airlines is going to be changed upside down" by the application of AI technology. Mr Lumpé observed that the industry is "currently screwing AI onto existing processes" but he expects that in the next few years there will be a "flip into AI-centric" mode.