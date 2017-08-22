Transat forecasts 3Q2017 results will show significant improvement

Transat revised (21-Aug-2017) its outlook for 3Q2017, stating the outlook is "substantially better" than previously factored in its most recent outlook. 3Q2017 revenues on both the transatlantic market and the Sun destinations market were superior to those posted in 2016, especially since mid Jun-2017. Transat's airline costs were lower than expected, a trend reinforced by the combined impact of positive fluctuations in fuel prices and currency exchange rates. The company now expects that its 3Q2017 adjusted net income will be significantly higher than that recorded in 2016, and similar to that of 2015. [more - original PR]