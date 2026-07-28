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    28-Jul-2026 2:23 PM

    Tourism Australia MD: 'We target high yielding travellers, and unashamedly so'

    Tourism Australia MD Robin Mack, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "tourism brings in 3% of our GDP" and is "such an important sector" for Australia. Mr Mack said at Tourism Australia: "We target high yielding travellers, and unashamedly so", adding: "They disperse more when they come here". He noted business events help bring high yield travellers to Australia.

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