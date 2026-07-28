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    28-Jul-2026 4:01 PM

    Tourism Australia MD: Sustainability becoming more central to how Australia markets itself

    Tourism Australia MD Robin Mack, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) Tourism Australia has identified the "rise in travel for good" as one of the most important global forces shaping travel demand for Australia. Mr Mack said more than 70% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they are concerned about the impact of travelling. This prompted Tourism Australia to launch its 'Green is our Gold' campaign in 2026, reflecting that sustainability is becoming more central to how Australia presents itself to the world.

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