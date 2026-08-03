    Loading
    3-Aug-2026 3:29 PM

    Tourism Australia MD: Increase in seats coming into Australia in 2026 despite frictions

    Tourism Australia MD Robin Mack, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific 2026, stated (28/29-Jul-2026) despite friction as a result of the Middle East conflict, Tourism Australia is seeing more seats scheduled into Australia in 2026 than there were in 2025. Mr Mack noted: "So there is still an increase even with those adjustments and that's more seats than we've ever had coming into the destination". [more - CAPA TV]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More