Tourism Australia MD: Increase in seats coming into Australia in 2026 despite frictions

Tourism Australia MD Robin Mack, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific 2026, stated (28/29-Jul-2026) despite friction as a result of the Middle East conflict, Tourism Australia is seeing more seats scheduled into Australia in 2026 than there were in 2025. Mr Mack noted: "So there is still an increase even with those adjustments and that's more seats than we've ever had coming into the destination". [more - CAPA TV]