23-Sep-2019 12:43 PM

Tourism Australia: Consumers will start demanding industry reduce its environmental impact

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison, speaking at the World Routes 2019 CEO Roundtable facilitated by CAPA, commented (22-Sep-2019) on the environmental impacts of travel and aviation around the world: "Over the next decade consumers are going to start demanding the industry reduce its impact on the environment. As an industry we are going to have get our messaging aligned and ensure we get the technology out there to reduce our impact" she said.

