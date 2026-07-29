Tourism & Transport Forum CEO: Sustainability becoming a 'major' issue for tourism industry

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) sustainability is becoming a "major issue" for the tourism sector, noting travellers are "questioning the impact they have when they travel". Ms Osmond said Australia is "missing out on bids for huge business conferences, which are a big part of our tourism economy". She added: "We need to see some action in this space", noting the industry has "invested significantly both intellectually and financially in seeing a result sooner rather than later".