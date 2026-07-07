Toronto Port Authority to commence RESA project at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in mid Jul-2026
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Background ✨
Ontario’s government introduced the Building Billy Bishop Airport Act 2026, which would enable the province to replace the City of Toronto in the tripartite agreement and take ownership of city-owned airport lands in exchange for compensation, supporting long-term modernisation and expansion plans.1 Toronto Port Authority president and CEO R J Steenstra estimated a phased expansion could require up to CAD5 billion over 25 years, warning capacity shortfalls could raise fares and reduce regional connectivity.2