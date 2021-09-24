24-Sep-2021 3:03 PM
Toronto Pearson International concessions to require proof of vaccination for entry
Toronto Pearson International Airport, via its official website and Twitter account, announced (23-Sep-2021) customers accessing certain food and beverage concessions must show proof of identification and full COVID-19 vaccination to enter, as per Ontario provincial regulations. Exceptions will be made for children under the age of 12 and those who either provide valid medical reasons or who are entering spaces in a work capacity.