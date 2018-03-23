Loading
23-Mar-2018 1:05 PM

Toronto Pearson International Airport reports eighth consecutive year of pax growth in 2017

Toronto Pearson International Airport reported (22-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 3.8 million, +5.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 1.4 million, +2.3%;
      • International: 1.4 million, +7.6%;
      • Transborder: 1.0 million, +6.3%;
    • Aircraft movements: 37,998, +3.7%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 47.1 million, +6.3%;
    • Aircraft movements: 465,342, +1.9%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, 2017 marked the airport's eighth consecutive year of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More