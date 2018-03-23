23-Mar-2018 1:05 PM
Toronto Pearson International Airport reports eighth consecutive year of pax growth in 2017
Toronto Pearson International Airport reported (22-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 3.8 million, +5.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.4 million, +2.3%;
- International: 1.4 million, +7.6%;
- Transborder: 1.0 million, +6.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 37,998, +3.7%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 47.1 million, +6.3%;
- Aircraft movements: 465,342, +1.9%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, 2017 marked the airport's eighth consecutive year of passenger growth. [more - original PR]