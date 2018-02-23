Tokyo Narita Airport traffic flat in Jan-2018, domestic pax down 3%

Tokyo Narita Airport reported (22-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

Passengers: 3.3 million, -0.1% year-on-year; Domestic: 563,704, -3.4%; International: 2.8 million, +0.6%;

Cargo volume: 175,116 tonnes, +6.2%;

Aircraft movements: 21,026, +2.0%; Domestic: 4206, -3.5%; International: 16,820, +3.5%;

Fuel supplied: 381,883, +0.9%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 22nd consecutive month of cargo volume growth and this marks the highest level of January cargo volume for the airport since 2003. [more - original PR - Japanese]