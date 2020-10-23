Tokyo Narita Airport temporary reduces airport fees and charges for passenger services

Narita International Airport Corporation announced (22-Oct-2020) plans to waive the full amount of landing and parking charges for domestic services, effective retroactively from Apr-2020 and until the number of passenger frequencies exceeds 50% of the FY2019 actual number of frequencies and the trend on the recovery of the operation of scheduled passenger frequency is expected. The charges for international passenger services will be reduced by JPY30,000 (USD286.5) per landing for small aircraft with maximum take off weight (MTOW) of less than 100 tons and JPY70,000 (USD668.6) per landing for mid or large sized aircraft with MTOW greater than 100 tons. [more - original PR]