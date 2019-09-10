Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Sep-2019 7:51 AM

Tokyo Century Corporation to take full control of Aviation Capital Group

Pacific Life Insurance Company signed (09-Sep-2019) an agreement to sell all of its majority ownership in Aviation Capital Group (ACG) to Tokyo Century Corporation. In 2017, Tokyo Century acquired a 20% interest in ACG from Pacific Life. Since that time, Tokyo Century's ownership in ACG has increased to 24.5% by contributing additional equity capital to ACG to help accelerate its business expansion. This transaction will result in Tokyo Century owning 100% of ACG. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More