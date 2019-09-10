10-Sep-2019 7:51 AM
Tokyo Century Corporation to take full control of Aviation Capital Group
Pacific Life Insurance Company signed (09-Sep-2019) an agreement to sell all of its majority ownership in Aviation Capital Group (ACG) to Tokyo Century Corporation. In 2017, Tokyo Century acquired a 20% interest in ACG from Pacific Life. Since that time, Tokyo Century's ownership in ACG has increased to 24.5% by contributing additional equity capital to ACG to help accelerate its business expansion. This transaction will result in Tokyo Century owning 100% of ACG. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]