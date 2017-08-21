Tianjin Airlines to receive first A330 completed in Airbus' Tianjin production facility

CAPA – Centre for Aviation stated (17-Aug-2017) Tianjin Airlines is due to receive the first A330 completed in Airbus' Tianjin production facility. B-8596 Serial 1805 was manufactured in Toulouse then ferried to Tianjin on 09-Aug-2017 as Flight AIB99YF with test registration F-WWYF to undergo the final stages of completion including painting and full cabin outfitting. The aircraft will mark the first A330 to have undergone the pre-delivery completion process before adding more aircraft to the facility for other Chinese operators in the future.