Loading
21-Aug-2017 12:36 PM

Tianjin Airlines to receive first A330 completed in Airbus' Tianjin production facility

CAPA – Centre for Aviation stated (17-Aug-2017) Tianjin Airlines is due to receive the first A330 completed in Airbus' Tianjin production facility. B-8596 Serial 1805 was manufactured in Toulouse then ferried to Tianjin on 09-Aug-2017 as Flight AIB99YF with test registration F-WWYF to undergo the final stages of completion including painting and full cabin outfitting. The aircraft will mark the first A330 to have undergone the pre-delivery completion process before adding more aircraft to the facility for other Chinese operators in the future.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More