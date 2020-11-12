TIACA announces appointment of first director general

The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) announced (11-Nov-2020) the appointment of Glyn Hughes to the newly created role of director general of the association, commencing in Feb-2021. Mr Hughes joins TIACA from IATA where he is the associations' global head of cargo. Glyn Hughes will be reporting to TIACA's board of directors and will take over the leading role from Céline Hourcade, appointed in May-2019 to drive TIACA's transformation and manage the association ad interim. [more - original PR]