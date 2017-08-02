'Things are starting to go really well': Malaysia Airlines CEO

Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, commented (01-Aug-2017) on the airline's turnaround, stating: "Things are starting to go really well" with improvements in inflight food, IFE, on time performance and baggage handling. The airline is introducing new routes and new fares and is working to "stop doing things that lose money". Measures include renegotiating with lessors and other suppliers and "arguing price on everything". The carrier is redeploying aircraft from domestic to international services and ending "ridiculously intense" schedules, with Mr Bellew noting it is "not our business" to compete with LCCs. The airline is also seeking to engage with the travel trade and Mr Bellew stated: "Full service carriers need travel agents". He commented: "We want to make this the greatest turnaround for any airline in aviation history".