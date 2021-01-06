The Red Sea Development Company appoints daa International to manage airport

The Red Sea Development Company appointed (05-Jan-2021) daa International to manage operations at Red Sea International Airport. daa International will provide airfield and terminal operations, aviation services, facilities management and commercial activities, as well as corporate and financial services. daa International will manage the operations of the airport during three separate stages:

Stage one will involve ensuring that all airport designs benefit the customer;

Stage two covers planning a full and seamless operational model for the airport when it opens to the public;

Stage three will be to manage and operate this plan, maintaining the highest standards in customer experience and sustainability, and prioritizing safety and security.

Upon completion in 2030, The Red Sea Project will comprise 50 hotels, offering up to 8000 hotel rooms and around 1300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include a luxury marina, entertainment and leisure facilities. [more - original PR]