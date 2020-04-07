The Australia Institute: Coronavirus may 'permanently reduce the need for business travel'

The Australia Institute climate and energy program director Richie Merzian stated (01-Apr-2020) "With the travel and quarantine restrictions in place, there has been an increased demand for alternative solutions - services like teleconferencing system Zoom recorded more active users in the first two months of 2020 than in all of 2019… If we can work well together online now, perhaps it will permanently reduce the need for business travel and so emissions over the long term". Mr Merzian added: "The question remains as to whether Covid-19 pandemic will permanently change our flying habits, given epidemics like Avian flu, MERS and SARS saw the volume of air travel recover within a few short months". [more - original PR]