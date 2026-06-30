Thai VietJet Air receives one 737 MAX 8
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Background ✨
Thai VietJet Air began deploying Boeing 737 MAX 8 equipment from 24-Dec-2025 after taking its first aircraft in Nov-2025, with subsequent MAX 8 deliveries recorded through 28-Jan-2026 in the CAPA Fleet Database.1 2 3 4 5 6 It introduced the type on multiple international routes from late Jan-2026, including Bangkok Suvarnabhumi-Nha Trang, Da Nang, Fukuoka and Macau, plus Chiang Mai-Osaka.7 It also scheduled MAX 8 operations on Bangkok Suvarnabhumi-Seoul Incheon from 01-Mar-2026 and planned to raise Bangkok Suvarnabhumi-Tokyo Narita to 11 weekly from 06-Nov-2026.8 9 VietJet Air and Boeing agreed to transfer up to 50 737s from VietJet's 200-aircraft order to Thai VietJet, with deliveries set to start in Oct-2025 and Boeing support covering training and maintenance programmes.10 11