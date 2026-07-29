Texel Air utilising data and AI for predictive forecasting: CCO

Texel Air chief commercial officer (CCO) and strategy officer Mariëtte Ebersöhn, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) "We use our own data quite effectively to do predictive forecasting on what we can do better". Ms Ebersöhn noted the airline is utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and collecting information "to make decisions on a real time basis". She added: "We're doing work to try and and understand how we can change behaviour", noting: "There is room for improvement to streamline and rethink policy screening and processes".