Texel Air building cargo charter business to diversify revenue streams: CCO

Texel Air chief commercial officer (CCO) and strategy officer Mariëtte Ebersöhn, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) "We're a young airline in this part of the world", noting: "We have a lot of multi-skilled people". Ms Ebersöhn added: "We started building our cargo charter business to diversify revenue streams, we've been pretty successful so far, but the next steps will be to scale the airline".