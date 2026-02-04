Terminal expansion works at Vienna highlight ambition 'to become a five-star airport': CEO and COO

Vienna International Airport joint CEO and COO Julian Jäger, speaking at The Aviation-Event 2026 Germany, said (03-Feb-2026) it is the airport's ambition "to become a five-star airport and our current terminal expansion works are important to meeting that". The 70,000sqm expansion of Terminal 3 is expected to become operational in 2027, featuring 6000sqm lounge space, 18 new bus gates and a new central security checkpoint.