8-Feb-2022 9:34 AM
Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport pax declines 72% in Jan-2022, compared to Jan-2020
Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport reported (07-Feb-2022) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2022:
- Passengers: 460,331, -72.2% compared to Jan-2020;
- Domestic: 39,893, -46.4%;
- International: 420,438, -73.5%;
- Cargo: 31,248 tons, +4.3%;
- Freight: 30,677 tons, +7.4%;
- Mail: 570 tons, -59.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 6275, -49.4%;
- Domestic: 705, -31.7%;
- International: 5570, -51.0%. [more - original PR]