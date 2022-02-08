Become a CAPA Member
Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport pax declines 72% in Jan-2022, compared to Jan-2020

Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport reported (07-Feb-2022) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2022:

  • Passengers: 460,331, -72.2% compared to Jan-2020;
    • Domestic: 39,893, -46.4%;
    • International: 420,438, -73.5%;
  • Cargo: 31,248 tons, +4.3%;
    • Freight: 30,677 tons, +7.4%;
    • Mail: 570 tons, -59.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 6275, -49.4%;

