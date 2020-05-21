Teamsters approve formation of Local 2118 for Allegiant Air pilots

International Brotherhood of Teamsters approved (18-May-2020) the formation of Teamsters Local 2118 in Las Vegas to represent more than 1100 Allegiant Air pilots. Teamsters airline division director David Bourne stated: "The company is in an excellent position to expand market share over the long-term and the formation of Local 2118 will ensure that they continue to receive the membership services and collective bargaining representation that they need during this period of growth". [more - original PR]