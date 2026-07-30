Tasman Cargo Airlines CEO: 'AI is not the be all end all'

Tasman Cargo Airlines CEO Kim Rasmussen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) "We are mainly using AI as a management tool", to automate and significantly accelerate existing processes, in addition to "basic elementary information seeking", and "we do see huge benefits in time saving" from use of AI. Mr Rasmussen cautioned however, that "AI is not the be all end all". He explained: "AI takes no accountability… It's up to us, to take accountability for what we do", emphasising that humans need to verify outputs from these tools. Mr Rasmussen added: "You don't want to provide any sensitive information to AI that it can pick up and use against you, so to speak". He concluded: "So yeah, we use it, we use it carefully, but it is definitely part of the future".