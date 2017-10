TAP Portugal SVP network and revenue management Elton D'Souza, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (13-Oct-2017) JVs offer more control than alliances, and could include antitrust immunity. He said most airlines are now "looking for" JVs rather than an alliance, because "much more is possible". Mr D'Souza also believes alliances general "help smaller carriers more than larger carriers".